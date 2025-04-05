Menu Explore
Sikandar box office collection day 7: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna film close to making 100 crore

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Apr 05, 2025 10:06 PM IST

Sikandar box office collection day 7: AR Murugadoss' film is headlined by Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. Here's how it's faring. 

Sikandar box office collection day 7: AR Murugadoss’ Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Sikandar had a shaky start at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected 97.03 crore net in India in the first week of its release. (Also Read: Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 6: Salman Khan’s film close to surpassing Game Changer’s lifetime haul)

Sikandar box office collection day 7: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna are the lead pair in the AR Murugadoss film.(AFP)
Sikandar box office collection day 7: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna are the lead pair in the AR Murugadoss film.(AFP)

Sikandar box office collection

The trade website reported that Sikandar made an estimated 3.28 crore net in India on Saturday, taking its seven-day total to 97.03 crore net. The film had a disappointing 26 crore opening and made 90.25 crore in its five-day run. Given that it was released on Sunday, there were expectations that the film would perform better this weekend. But on Friday, Sikandar made 3.5 crore, witnessing a 41.67% dip.

According to the filmmakers, Sikandar collected 178.16 crore worldwide in 6 days. Given that this is a Salman film, these numbers are disappointing. Salman’s last film, Tiger 3, had collected 219.4 crore net in India by day 7, while Sikandar barely touched 100 crore. Thankfully, the film isn’t lagging behind Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which had made 90.15 crore in its first week. With Monday approaching, it remains to be seen how much the film will make in its lifetime.

About Sikandar

Apart from Salman and Rashmika, Sikandar also stars Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Kishore, Jatin Sarna and Sanjay Kapoor. In the film, Salman plays a king called Sanjay Rajkot, who is married to Rashmika’s Saisri. He faces off against a corrupt politician and his son.

The film received lukewarm reviews upon release, with critics and the audience not liking the story. The HT review of the film summed it up with, “Overall, Sikandar is not the Eidi Salman used to promise to his legion of fans.”

Follow Us On