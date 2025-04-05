Menu Explore
Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 6: Salman Khan’s film close to surpassing Game Changer’s lifetime haul

ByRiya Sharma
Apr 05, 2025 08:48 PM IST

Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 6: Salman Khan's film sees a further dip in collection, earning ₹178.16 crore in six days.

Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 6: While expectations from Salman Khan’s film were sky-high, the film received a mixed response upon release. However, despite that, it is inching closer to the 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. (Also Read: Salman Khan addresses claims of coming late on set, lacking seriousness: ‘It scares people away from working with me’)

Sikandar box office collection day 4: Sikandar, featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, has earned <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>84.25 crore in four days, despite mixed reviews.
Sikandar box office collection day 4: Sikandar, featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, has earned 84.25 crore in four days, despite mixed reviews.

Salman Khan's film worldwide box office collection

According to figures shared by Sikandar’s production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film grossed 5.38 crore in India and 3 crore overseas on its sixth day of release. This brings its worldwide gross after six days to 178.16 crore. The film is expected to surpass the 200 crore mark by the end of its first week.

Sikandar has already cemented its position as the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2025, following Chhaava, L2: Empuraan, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, and Game Changer. It has surpassed the lifetime collections of Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force and the Tamil hit Dragon, and is now aiming to overtake Ram Charan’s Game Changer ( 186 core).

Meanwhile, Mohanlal and Prithviraj’s L2: Empuraan continues to perform remarkably well at the box office, despite some controversy. The film has already crossed 240 crore worldwide. However, the consistent decline in Sikandar’s box office numbers might make it difficult for the film to reach the 300 crore milestone.

About Sikandar

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is an action-thriller starring Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in key roles. The filmmaker told TOI about the film, “It is a mass film with a strong emotional foundation, just like Ghajini. Initially, people thought Ghajini was just an action thriller, but the love story became its emotional core. Similarly, Sikandar has that surprise element — an intense husband-wife story at its heart.”

Salman Khan’s upcoming films

Salman will reunite with Sajid Nadiadwala for Kick 2, the sequel to his hit film Kick. In addition, he announced an action thriller with Sanjay Dutt during the trailer launch of Sikandar, which has left fans excited to see the duo back on screen.

