Rashmika Mandanna's diet secrets on her 29th birthday: 1 litre water first thing in morning to apple cider vinegar

What is Rashmika's morning ritual?

Asked about a morning ritual she follows for good health, the actor said, “So the morning ritual for health... I tend to drink a lot of water as soon as I wake up. I think almost close to a litre of water just when I wake up in the morning. And my dietitian has given me apple cider vinegar, and oh my God, it is... I don't know how I drink it every day, but yes, that is one, but yeah, just water... I just turned vegetarian, specifically eggetarian. So I eat eggs post workouts.”

What does Rashmika eat in a day?

Sharing details of her daily diet, Rashimka added, “My favourite breakfast used to be avocado toast, but my dietitian, she's not letting me have that. For lunch, I'm more of a south Indian meal kind of a person, but I don't really eat rice as much. I have this very weird thing of just mixing up all the curries and having them as just that because they have a lot of veggies and this taste and everything. So yeah, I am kind of weird. Dinner is always something light or if I go out with my friends, then probably a good dinner.”

Rashmika shares her workout and beauty routine

She also shared that although she does not have cheat meals, she 'craves' dessert every day. Rashmika added that she is allergic to some vegetables, 'like tomatoes, potatoes, cucumber and capsicum'. The actor said loves eating sweet potato.

When asked what time of day she works out, she said she prefers to work out in the evening due to her shoots. Rashmika also said she works out every day. As for her skincare routine, the actor likes to keep it simple – she washes her face, moistures and applies sunscreen every morning before she steps out.