Sikandar box office collection day 6: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna film shows further dip; collects 93 crore

Sikandar box office collection day 6: AR Murugadoss’ Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Sikandar is not performing as expected but remains steady after a slow start. According to Sacnilk, the film made ₹93.75 crore net in India in less than a week. (Also Read: Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 5: Salman Khan film mints ₹169 crore, beats Tamil hit Dragon's final haul) Sikandar box office collection day 6: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna worked together for the first time.(PTI)

Sikandar box office collection

Sikandar was released in theatres on Eid, on March 30, losing the advantage of the Friday-Saturday collection in its first week. The trade website reports that the film made ₹3.5 crore net approximately this Friday, taking the total to an estimated ₹93.75 crore net in India. For context, Salman’s last film, Tiger 3, had collected ₹13.25 crore on its day 6, making ₹200.9 crore net in India by then.

The film opened with ₹26 crore in India, making ₹90.25 crore in India and ₹42 crore overseas in its five-day run. The film’s team claims it made ₹169.78 crore gross in five days. On Wednesday, Sikandar saw a 50% drop, and since then, it has continued to collect in single digits—a worrying number for a Salman film. But with the weekend approaching, there are chances of business perking up despite lukewarm reviews, and the team is facing the challenge of tackling online leaks.

About Sikandar

Apart from Salman and Rashmika, Sikandar also stars Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Kishore, Jatin Sarna and Sanjay Kapoor. It tells the story of a man called Sanjay Rajkot, aka Sikandar, who faces off against a corrupt politician and his son. Rashmika plays his wife, Saisri, in the film.

After the film was leaked online ahead of its release, the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) condemned it. According to PTI, they said, “The leak of Sikandar serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for stricter enforcement of anti-piracy laws and enhanced digital security measures to protect intellectual property rights”