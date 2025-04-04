Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 5: Salman Khan film mints 169 crore, beats Tamil hit Dragon's final haul

Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 5: It may not have received the best word of mouth or much love from the critics, but Salman Khan's Sikandar is soldiering on at the box office. The AR Murugadoss film has now crossed the ₹160 crore mark at the box office, becoming the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film this year in just five days. (Also read: Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 4: Salman Khan film sees dip but surpasses Sky Force lifetime haul) Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 5: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna star in the film.

Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 5

According to figures shared by Sikandar's production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the Salman Khan-starrer earned ₹8.28 crore gross in India and ₹3 crore gross overseas on its fifth day of release. This takes its worldwide gross after five days to ₹169.78 crore. Going by its current pace, Sikandar should cross the ₹200 crore mark worldwide by Monday.

Sikandar's road ahead on the box office

However, the continuous drop in earnings has meant that the action drama will struggle to reach the ₹300-crore mark, which is a setback for a star of Salman Khan's calibre. The film did not receive positive reviews from critics, which hurt its chances. Its opening was also subpar despite the film getting an open window on Eid, a festival traditionally dominated by Salman Khan films.

On the other hand, Malayalam film L2: Empuraan, which was released three days before Sikandar, has already crossed ₹250 crore at the worldwide box office. The Mohanlal-starrer continues to outpace Sikandar at the box office.

However, Salman's Sikandar has managed to beat one south hit from this year. Sikandar has now earned more than Tamil sleeper hit Dragon, which ended its box office run at ₹150 crore. This makes Sikandar the 5th highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, behind only Chhaava, L2 Empuraan, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, and Game Changer. The Salman film should cross Ram Charan's Game Changer this weekend, too.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Smita Patil.