Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 4: Salman Khan film sees dip but surpasses Sky Force lifetime haul

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Apr 03, 2025 03:24 PM IST

Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 4: Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar released in theatre on March 30 and here's how it's faring.

Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 4: AR Murugadoss’ Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Sikandar continues to underperform at the box office since its release on March 30. The film, which collected 158.5 crore gross worldwide, has beaten Akshay Kumar’s recent release Sky Force. (Also Read: Sikandar box office collection day 4: Salman Khan film earns 84 crore in India, unable to beat Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki)

Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 4: Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan in a still from the film.
Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 4: Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan in a still from the film.

Sikandar worldwide box office collection

Producers of the film Nadiadwala Grandson posted on Instagram that Sikandar brought in 158.5 crore gross worldwide. Providing a breakdown of the amount it collected in India and overseas, they reported that the film brought in 13.85 crore gross in India and 3.5 crore gross worldwide on day 4. The dip is significant, given the film collected 27.16 crore gross in India and 8.10 crore gross overseas on day 3. Sikandar opened to 54.72 crore, bringing in 105.89 crore on day 2 and 141.15 crore by day 3.

For context, the Akshay and Veer Pahariya-starrer Sky Force collected 149 crore worldwide in its lifetime, according to Sacnilk. While it did better than that, the film is nowhere close to how the highest-grossing film of the year, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, is performing, collecting close to 800 crore worldwide so far since its release on February 14. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan, which was released on March 27, made 174 crore worldwide in 4 days. But Sikandar is doing better than Salman’s previous film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which had collected 126 crore worldwide in 4 days and 184.6 crore in its lifetime.

About Sikandar

The film tells the story of Sanjay Rajkot (Salman), who is lovingly called Sikandar and is well-known for his compassion and empathy. His wife, Saishri (Rashmika), is his rock. A corrupt minister and his spoilt son face off with Sanjay when he stands up to them. Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Kishore, Jatin Sarna and Sanjay Kapoor play key roles in the film.

