Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025
New Delhi
L2 Empuraan box office collection day 7: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran film dips as censored version releases

BySantanu Das
Apr 02, 2025 10:28 PM IST

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 7: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Mohanlal-starrer has been in controversy due to scenes depicting the 2002 Gujarat riots.

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 7: L2 Empuraan released in theatres on March 27 amid a lot of anticipation. The film had a tremendous opening day collection for a Malayalam release. However, in the last few days the Mohanlal-starrer has been enmeshed in controversy over its depiction of the Gujarat Riots. The last report on Sacnilk.com states that the film has now crossed 84.40 crore. (Also read: Prithviraj Sukumaran opens up on L2 Empuraan's box office clash with Salman Khan's Sikandar: ‘There's no competition’)

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 7: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in a still from the film.
L2 Empuraan box office collection day 7: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in a still from the film.

L2 Empuraan box office update

The report states that L2 Empuraan has minted 5.50 crore on its seventh day of release, as per early estimates. The film collected 21 crore on its opening day, twice the previous record for any Malayalam film. However, the film saw a 45 per cent drop on its second day, minting 11.5 crore. Day 3 collections stood at 13.25 crore, and day 4 was 13.65 crore. On day 5, the film collected 11.15 crore. At 8.55 crore, the collections dipped further on day 6.

L2 Empuraan had 31.35 per cent Malayalam Occupancy on Wednesday.

About the film

In L2 Empuraan, Mohanlal returns as Stephen Nedumpally, aka Khureshi Ab’raam. With the help of Zayed (Prithviraj), he returns from overseas to turn his attention back home where the CM Jathin Ramdas (Tovino Thomas) needs to be stopped.

L2 Empuraan's team made 24 cuts to the film after it was criticised for misleadingly showing the 2002 Gujarat riots. Scenes depicting violence against women and a religious structure were cut.

Mohanlal issued an apology which read, "I have come to know that some of the political and social themes that have come into play in the film Empuran, the second part of the Lucifer franchise, have caused great distress to many of my loved ones. As an artiste it is my duty to ensure that none of my films harbors hatred towards any political movement, ideology or sect."

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
