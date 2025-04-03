Menu Explore
Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda defends Salman Khan's Sikandar amid criticism, Reddit says ‘she's living in her own world’

ByRiya Sharma
Apr 03, 2025 12:14 PM IST

Reddit reacted to Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda defending Salman Khan's Sikandar with fans' enthusiastic videos on X.

Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan have collaborated on several successful films like Kick, Judwaa, and more. However, their recent release, Sikandar, has been receiving criticism from the audience. Amid this, Sajid's wife, Warda Khan, shared some positive reviews from Salman’s fans in defence of the film’s poor reception, which has irked Reddit users.

Warda Khan defends Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar amid criticism.
Warda Khan defends Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar amid criticism.

(Also Read: ‘Life ki sabse wahiyat movie’: Moviegoers are rejecting Salman Khan’s Sikandar with brutal reviews)

Warda Khan defends Sikandar

Warda shared a video of Salman's fans cheering for Sikandar in the theatre and wrote on X, "Yoooo-hooo Sikandar ka Fans ke dillon pe Raaj (Sikandar ruling the hearts of fans)." She also posted a video of a fan showing the crowd outside a theatre watching Salman's film and captioned it, "Yass Muddai lakh bura chahe toh kya hota hai, wahi hota hai jo manzoore Khuda Bhagwaan God hota hai (Even if a million people wish you ill, it doesn’t matter—only what is destined by God happens)." Sharing a video of fans dancing in the theatres, she wrote, "Jawaab Audience ka karara jawaab (strong response of the audience)."

Wife of Producer Sajid Nadiadwala on X about Sikandar 👀
byu/Chai_Lijiye inBollyBlindsNGossip

Reddit calls her delusional

Sharing screenshots of her posts, a Reddit user wrote, "Idk why Bollywood actors and producers are so delusional. No wonder 80% of the movies are not working." Another added, "Yeah, they treat the audience like the enemy." A different user commented, "These people like to stay delulu. They can't take constructive criticism at all." Another wrote, "She is living in her own world." One user joked about how she ruined the popular dialogue, saying, “Full points for being secular, but ruined the line bruh!! W* is ‘manzoore Khuda Bhagwan God’?”

About Sikandar

AR Murugadoss' action thriller opened to mixed reviews from the audience. While Salman's fans were happy to see him back on screen after the failure of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023, other moviegoers were disappointed with the dull storyline and criticised the cast's acting and the film’s visuals.

Despite the mixed reviews, the film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar in key roles, has managed to collect 141.19 crore worldwide at the box office.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
