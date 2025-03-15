Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's weight loss transformation surprises internet, fans say ‘hero banne ka samay aa gya hai'

Sajid Nadiadwala has already got fans buzzing with excitement for his upcoming film, Sikandar. Amid this, a new picture of the filmmaker from his Holi celebrations has set the internet abuzz with admiration for his transformation. Some fans even believe that he is giving "tough competition to the young heroes." Sajid Nadiadwala's transformation amazes fans.

Sajid Nadiadwala's new look

On Friday, Sajid's wife, Warda Khan, shared a couple of pictures flaunting his new look after his weight loss transformation, and fans are amazed. The producer looked dashing in a black low-neck shirt, which he paired with a peach jacket and dark blue ripped denim jeans. He tied his hair in a ponytail and completed his look with a pair of sunglasses. Alongside the picture, Warda wrote, "Happy Happy #Holi. Holi ki dher saari hardik shubh kaamnayein. Dalo gulaabi rang dalo, have a blessed day." (Wishing you a very happy Holi. Throw pink colour, and have a blessed day.)

Sajid's look took the internet by storm. Appreciating his transformation, one fan wrote, "What a sexxy lookkk… Ab toh film mein HERO banne ka samay aa gaya hai." (Now it's time for him to become a hero in films.) Another commented, "My boss, my God… tough competition to the young heroes..." Another wrote, "Apna asli Sikandar yeh hain." (He is our real Sikandar.) Another comment read, "This is called a handsome king." A fan also wrote, "Looking 21! Jawani ka raaz kya hai?" (What's the secret behind your youthful look?)

Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming films

Sajid is currently gearing up for his latest production, Sikandar, starring Salman Khan. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas this Eid.

Apart from this, he is also backing Akshay Kumar's upcoming film, Housefull 5. The film is the fifth instalment in the Housefull franchise and boasts an ensemble cast, including Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others in key roles. He also has Kick 2 with Salman Khan in the pipeline.