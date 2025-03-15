‘No sorry, nothing’: Salman Khan's co-star Adi Irani recalls how he left him bleeding on set

Actor Adi Irani, brother of Bollywood actress Aruna Irani, who has worked in films like Dil, Beta, Baazigar, and more, recalled sharing the screen with Salman Khan in Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. In an interview with Filmymantra Media, the actor addressed whether the superstar was rowdy on set and recalled how Salman once left him bleeding after throwing him into a glass frame. Salman Khan's co-star Adi Irani reveals if the superstar is arrogant, rowdy on set.

Adi spoke about working with Salman Khan in Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and explained that the actor’s attitude was not directed at those around him but stemmed from his desire to live life on his own terms. If he was unwilling to do something, he simply would not do it. Adi described his behaviour not as arrogance but as a form of childishness.

How Salman threw Adi into a glass frame

Recalling an incident from the film’s shoot, Adi said, "While shooting for Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, he threw me into a glass frame. Glass pieces injured my face. It was bleeding. Bahut bura haal hua tha mera (I was in terrible condition). The shoot would have been cancelled if I hadn’t said no. It would have been halted for one to two months, and the producers would have suffered losses, but I supported the producer."

Salman Khan's reaction to Adi Irani's bleeding

When asked about Salman’s reaction, Adi shared, "Jab pehle laga tha, woh toh bahar hi nikal gaya tha. No sorry, nothing, he went out. Of course, he saw the blood, lekin chala hi gaya bahar, apne room mein jaake baith gaya. (When I first got injured, he stormed off. He saw the blood but he just left and went to sit in his room). But the next day, when I came for the shoot, he called me to his room and said, 'Adi, I am really sorry, I can’t even look into your eyes. I am feeling so bad.'” He further added that Salman spoke very nicely to him.

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke is a romantic drama film directed by Abbas–Mustan. Starring Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Preity Zinta in lead roles, the film tells the story of a married couple who hire a young sex worker as a surrogate mother.

About Adi Irani

Adi made his Bollywood debut in 1978 with the film Trishna. Over the years, he has appeared in several films as a supporting actor, including Aamir Khan's Dil, Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar, Govinda's Anari No. 1, A Wednesday, and Welcome, among others. He has also been part of television shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Savitri - Ek Prem Kahani, Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai, and Naaginn.