Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
Actor Aruna Irani updates fans on recovery after injury in Bangkok

BySugandha Rawal
Feb 26, 2025 03:53 PM IST

In an interview with Hindustan Times, veteran actor Aruna Irani opens up about her recovering from a nasty fall in Bangkok.

Actor Aruna Irani’s fans went into a frenzy after a video of her arriving at Mumbai airport in a wheelchair and holding crutches in one hand surfaced on the internet. The actor has reassured her fans that she is on the mend and eager to get back to doing what she loves. Also read: Aruna Irani returns to Mumbai in wheelchair, sings through pain after suffering injury in Bangkok. Watch

Aruna suffered a fall while in Bangkok two weeks ago.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor, who had been using a wheelchair due to a fractured foot, spoke about her fall in Bangkok, and the road to recovery.

On her recovery

"I'm absolutely fine now," Aruna tells us, putting to rest concerns from fans who had been worried about her health.

"The plaster will come off soon, and then I'll be done in a week. I'm so grateful for all the love and support I've received from my fans and well-wishers. It means the world to me,” she adds.

The actor continues, “I want to tell all my fans not to worry about me. My foot was fractured after a fall in Bangkok and suffered viral. Dealing with both things at that time was a bit tough. But I am fine now. I love my fans, and want to thank them all for the concern that they have shown”.

Giving an update about her health, the Beta actor shares, “I will be able to walk in another 10 days. The plaster will be off in another week, and then will start walking slowly again. Till then, I am resting at my place in Mumbai”.

On her airport video

Aruna suffered a fall while in Bangkok two weeks ago. On Wednesday, a video of the actor arriving at Mumbai airport after her treatment, in a wheelchair and holding crutches in one hand surfaced on social media.

In the video, Aruna was heard singing the famous song Haal Kaisa Hai Janaab Ka from the film Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi.

Talking about her injury, Aruna says, “I was walking in Bangkok when I slipped and fell. That led to my injury”.

When asked about her video, the actor shares, “I was smiling and singing in that video. And I am doing that now. I am recovering well. Till then, I am resting at my home and not going anywhere”.

Aruna walked into showbiz as a child artist in the 1961 film Gunga Jumna, playing Azra’s childhood character. She then appeared in Anpadh, portraying Mala Sinha’s younger self. She is known for her roles in films such as Farz, Bobby, Fakira, Sargam, Red Rose, Love Story, and Rocky, among others.

