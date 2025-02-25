Aruna Irani returns to Mumbai in wheelchair, sings through pain after suffering injury in Bangkok. Watch

Veteran Bollywood actor Aruna Irani suffered a fall while in Bangkok two weeks ago, leaving her seriously injured. A shocking photo and video of the actor arriving at Mumbai airport after her treatment, in a wheelchair and holding crutches in one hand, surfaced on the internet. Aruna Irani gets injured in Bangkok.

Aruna injured after suffering a fall in Bangkok

Sharing a video of the actor sitting in a wheelchair, wearing a mask, and with a bandage on her hand, journalist Vicky Lalwani reported the unfortunate accident and wrote, "Aruna Irani had a fall in Bangkok about two weeks ago. After treatment, the actress was confined to a wheelchair and crutches. Following a certain amount of rest, she returned to India. She has been in a lot of pain but is now slowly recovering under the guidance of expert medics in Mumbai." However, the actor is yet to speak about the accident.

In the video, despite being in pain, Aruna Irani was heard singing the famous song Haal Kaisa Hai Janaab Ka from the film Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi. The soulful melody was originally sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle.

About Aruna Irani

The Bollywood actor has worked in over 500 films across Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, and Gujarati cinema, mostly in supporting and character roles. She was passionate about studying and aspired to become a doctor. However, due to financial constraints, her family could not afford to educate all their children, and she had to leave school after the sixth standard.

She made her debut as a child artist in the 1961 film Gunga Jumna, playing Azra’s childhood character. She then appeared in Anpadh, portraying Mala Sinha’s younger self.

Some of her popular films as a supporting actor include Farz, Bobby, Fakira, Sargam, Red Rose, Love Story, and Rocky, among others. Later, she ventured into direction and production, backing television serials such as Mehndi Tere Naam Ki, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Rabba Ishq Na Hove, Vaidehi, and more.