Salman Khan celebrates most colourful Holi with co-stars on Sikandar set, fans call him ‘handsome hunk’. See pics

Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film, Sikandar. The actor didn’t take a day off even for the festival and was seen celebrating Holi with his co-stars on the film set. Salman Khan celebrates Holi on Sikandar set.

(Also Read: Salman Khan's pan-India film with Jawan director Atlee put on hold after makers unable to cast second hero, says report)

Salman Khan celebrates Holi on Sikandar set

On Friday, actor Adiba Hussain took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her Holi celebration with Salman on the Sikandar set. In the photo, Salman is seen posing for a selfie with two of his young co-stars. He was dressed in a black vest with grey denim jeans, his face covered in colours as he smiled for the camera. Along with the pictures, the actor wrote, “The most colourful Holi. Splash colours of love.”

Fans were delighted to see Salman celebrating Holi on the Sikandar set. One comment read, “This looks nice.” Another user wrote, “Handsome hunk Salman! He looks even cuter with Holi colours.” Another comment read, “Cutest Holi.” A fan added, “Nice pic. Salman Khan is looking so handsome.”

Ahead of Holi, the makers released the song Bam Bam Bhole on March 11. Featuring Salman and Rashmika, the high-energy track was composed by Pritam and sung by Shaan, Dev Negi, and Antara Mitra. The peppy number became an instant hit among audiences. However, some viewers criticised Salman’s dance moves.

Salman was also spotted leaving a dubbing studio with his security team on March 14. The actor was seen in a greyish-white T-shirt and grey trousers, waving at the paparazzi as he walked towards his car.

About Sikandar

Helmed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is an action drama starring Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, and Sathyaraj in lead roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release this Eid.

Speaking about directing Salman in the film, AR Murugadoss said, “Salman Khan has been incredible! His energy and dedication bring Sikandar to life in ways words can't express! Huge thanks to Sajid Nadiadwala for making it happen. Every scene in Sikandar is crafted to leave an indelible mark! I've poured my heart into designing each moment to stay with audiences forever.”