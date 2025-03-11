Bam Bam Bhole: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna unleash Holi cheer; fans feel song drops major hint about Sikandar. Watch

Bam Bam Bhole song out

The song's release on Tuesday has been perfectly timed with the upcoming Holi celebrations, setting the tone for the vibrant festival of colours just days in advance.

Pritam has given music to the song. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Sameer Anjaan, with Shaan and Dev Negi crooning the number.

The energetic track is bursting with contagious rhythms and an electrifying atmosphere, showcasing Salman's screen presence and dynamic dance moves. Rashmika Mandanna joins him. The video also shows Kajal Aggarwal, but she doesn’t join him for a dance.

The song perfectly harmonises with the festive essence, creating a visually stunning spectacle that embodies the joy and vibrancy of the celebration.

Fans react

The song's release has generated significant buzz among fans, with many hailing it as the ultimate Holi anthem. However, some fans have raised speculation about a potential plot twist, sparking debate about whether Rashmika's character might meet a tragic end in the film.

“Rashmika ka character marne wala hai film mai confirmed hai (Rashmika’s character will die in the film. It is confirmed now),” one wrote, with another mentioning, “I think Rashmika die in the movie! It seems like sallu imagining she is there with him”.

One fan shared, “Looks like Rashmika's character is not present physically in the song's setting and It's just @BeingSalmanKhan visualising her in #BamBamBhole, Director sahab @ARMurugadoss what have you done”.

“#SalmanKhan & #RashmikaMandanna Pair looks fresh onscreen️,” one comment read. Another one shared, “Perfect Holi Dance number”.

What do we know about Salman Khan’s Sikandar?

Salman’s Sikandar will be released in theatres on Eid 2025. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Rashmika Mandanna. The plot of the film is being kept under wraps. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

There were rumours around the film being a remake of Vijay's Sarkar, with some social media users getting reminded of Prashanth Neel's Prabhas-starrer Salaar. However, director AR Murugadoss came forward to set the record straight.

“This is a completely original story. Every scene, every frame of Sikandar has been designed and executed with authenticity, offering a fresh narrative and experience. It’s not a remake or adaptation of any existing film,” Murugadoss said, adding, “An essential part of the film's originality is its stunning background score, crafted by the immensely talented Santosh Narayanan. His music perfectly complements the film’s energetic tone and vibrant visuals, adding an emotional depth that enhances every scene”.