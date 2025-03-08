Is Salman Khan’s Sikandar remake of Vijay’s Sarkar, or inspired by Salaar? Director AR Murugadoss clears the air

What AR Murugadoss has to say?

In a statement, filmmaker AR Murugadoss has asserted that the action entertainer will narrate an original story and is not a remake of any film.

“This is a completely original story. Every scene, every frame of Sikandar has been designed and executed with authenticity, offering a fresh narrative and experience. It’s not a remake or adaptation of any existing film,” Murugadoss said.

He added, “An essential part of the film's originality is its stunning background score, crafted by the immensely talented Santosh Narayanan. His music perfectly complements the film’s energetic tone and vibrant visuals, adding an emotional depth that enhances every scene”.

AR Murugadoss is best known for directing Tamil and Hindi films such as Ghajini, Thuppakki, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Sarkar.

What do we know about Salman Khan’s Sikandar?

Salman’s Sikandar will be released in theatres on Eid 2025. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Rashmika Mandanna. It is believed that Salman will be seen in a new look in the project. The plot of the film is being kept under wraps. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Last week, Salman treated fans to a dance number from his film, Sikandar. The song, titled Zohra Jabeen, shows Salman going gaga over Rashmika's beauty and expressing his love for her. In one of the glimpses from the video, the actor is also seen kneeling before Rashmika. The caption on the video read, "Celebrate this Eid with Sikandar and his #ZohraJabeen!"