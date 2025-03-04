Salman Khan’s unmatched swag and Rashmika Mandanna’s sexy moves make Sikandar song Zohra Jabeen a visual treat; watch

After what seems like a really long wait, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan finally unveiled the teaser of his much-anticipated film Sikandar last week. Along with massy action sequences, which were no less than a treat for Salman fans, the one minute and twenty one seconds long clip gave us a short but sweet glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna, who will be seen as the superstar’s love interest in the film. This was enough to send the internet into a frenzy. But the wait for Eid is going to be very long. Thankfully, knowing exactly what his fans need, Salman gave us a taste of his and Rashmika’s onscreen chemistry with the film’s first song today. Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan in Sikandar song Zohra Jabeen

Titled Zohra Jabeen, the romantic party track has been helmed by Pritam, Nakash Aziz, Dev Negi and Mellow D. The foot-tapping beats along with the fun and colourful vibe will remind you of Salman and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chartbuster hit Aaj Ki Party from their 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Well, the song has three major highlights— Salman’s unmatchable swag, Rashmika’s sizzling dance moves, and their surprisingly cute chemistry. When the film was initially announced, many netizens had pointed out the age gap between the actors. But when you see Salman and Rashmika together in Zohra Jabeen, they somehow fit together perfectly.

Another point to be noted is that Salman’s dance moves are effortlessly cool, a major improvement from the highly trolled lunges that he performed in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023) song Naiyo Lagda. Fans could not have agreed more. Soon after the song was dropped, one social media user gushed, “uff moves bhai ka swag Alag hi level hai 🔥🔥 @beingsalmankhan ek no song bhai n steps 😍,” whereas another fan wrote, “Kaha gye wo log jo keh rhe the bhai ❤️ ko dance krne nhi aata.” Meanwhile, another happy movie-buff shared, “Zohra Jabeen is STRAIGHT CHARTBUSTER! 🔥 Going to rule all the music charts.. FULL EID vibes, Salman Khan - Rashmika fresh cracking chemistry.. ✨ Single screens will dance on it for sure! 💃🏻✨”

How excited are you to meet Sikandar Salman Khan and his Zohra Jabeen Rashmika Mandanna in theatres on Eid 2025?