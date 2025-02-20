When Ranbir Kapoor left Rashmika Mandanna crying on the sets of Animal; latter said ‘Hum aam aadmi hain…’

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor and National Crush Rashmika Mandanna were a very unexpected pairing. But when they shared the screen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 film Animal, their raw chemistry and fresh jodi managed to win several hearts. There was love, passion and so much emotion between the two actors! The film was ultimately the tale of a devoted son and his father, but Ranvijay and Geetanjali’s love story managed to make a special place in our hearts. The only bit that hurt was when Ranbir’s character made Rashmika cry onscreen. But did you know Rashmika also cried off-camera, on set? Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

Ranvijay cheated on Geetanjali, breaking her heart. But on the sets of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor left Rashmika Mandanna emotional with how nice he was to her! Yes, you read that right. A few years ago, during a chat with Mashable, Rashmika remembered the time RK got her food on the sets of their film. In the resurfaced clip, she shares, “For Animal, when we were shooting, I was complaining about my breakfast ki itna boring tha. And how nicely how sweetly he got me breakfast the next day. He made his cook cook and all of that. He got me breakfast and I started crying. I am like ‘how can the same food be so good? I'm sorry this is too good’.”

Rashmika remembered, “And he's like ‘why are you eating that boring food?’ I am like ‘you are blessed with a good cook naa, we are not. Hum aam aadmi hain, so we can't like get a cook from Hyderabad and all no’.” Well, Ranbir has time and again shared how he’s a total foodie, much like his late father Rishi Kapoor and late grandfather Raj Kapoor. Hearing this story from Rashmika has now confirmed that Ranbir not only likes gorging on food but also enjoys treating his co-stars to delicious homemade dishes!

On the work front, Rashmika is currently soaring high on the success of her recently released Bollywood film Chhaava, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. Ranbir, on the other hand, is gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Vicky and Alia Bhatt.