‘Jigra is Alia’s version of Animal?’: Netizens draw comparisons after influencer Chandni mimics Alia Bhatt; watch

Alia Bhatt is currently in the news for her recently released film Jigra. Also starring Vedang Raina, the Vasan Bala directorial arrived in theatres last Friday. Fans had very high expectations from Alia and her tigress mode. They were intrigued to see the character break her brother out of a foreign prison in the film. While the actor and her impactful performance was lauded in Twitter reviews post the first day shows, the box office collection was shocking. Jigra turned out to be Alia’s worst opener in the last 10 years. But Alia aka Satya’s emotions and dialogues have managed to leave a mark on influencer Chandni Bhabhda. Alia Bhatt's scenes in Jigra have been recreated by influencer Chandni

Chandni is well known across the internet for her hilarious mimicry of Alia, especially the actor’s ‘Shiva Shiva’ dialogue in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022). Well, over the weekend, the influencer shared a new video where she recreated Alia’s scenes from Jigra. The one dialogue that she kept repeating in this clip is: “Mera bhai marr nahi sakta.” The way Chandni as Alia repeats these words for her brother reminded netizens of Ranbir Kapoor’s love for his onscreen father in Animal (2023). Many internet users are now drawing comparisons between Alia and Ranbir’s films and their characters.

For instance, one social media user stated: “Jigra is Alia’s version of Animal?😂 Ranbir: Papa Papa. Alia: Bhai Bhai,” whereas another netizen shared, “Animal: Mera Bhai bol nahi sakta, Mera Bhai sun nahi sakta..... Alia in Jigra: Mera Bhai Mar nahi sakta.” Meanwhile, many others gushed over Chandni’s mimicry of Alia. One fan shared, “Hope alia releases more films so we get more parodies 😂❤️,” while a comment read: “Loved your performance more entertaining than film itself 🤣👏🔥.” An internet user opined, “More Alia than Alia bhatt😂 acted way better than nostril queen👏,” whereas another one joked, “this 30 sec reel is far better than whole movie jigra 😮.”

What did you think of Chandni’s mimicry? Was she on point as Alia this time?