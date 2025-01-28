Menu Explore
Shahid Kapoor clarifies his ‘actors full of themselves’ dig was NOT at Salman Khan: ‘Mujhe 1-2 logo ne message kiya…’

ByMahima Pandey
Jan 28, 2025 04:37 PM IST

Contrary to the ongoing rumour, Shahid Kapoor did not take a dig at Salman Khan during a podcast. The actor, who will be seen in Deva, clarified to HT City

During a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor poured his heart out, making many headlines. One such statement that took the internet by storm was about actors in the industry who are full of themselves. Shahid even mimicked them, claiming that these celebs walk into a room making everyone aware of their presence, before adding that they need to chill. Netizens were left confused, with many wondering if he’s talking about heartthrob Kartik Aaryan or Bhaijaan Salman Khan. Well, Shahid has now shared a clarification.

Shahid Kapoor clarifies not taking a dig at Salman Khan
Shahid Kapoor clarifies not taking a dig at Salman Khan

Today on January 28, Shahid Kapoor arrived in the HT City office with his Deva co-star Pooja Hegde for HT City's Stars In the City. During a fun rapid fire round, when asked if his dig was at Salman Khan, Shahid denied the rumour. He went on to reveal, “Haan but mujhe ek-do logo ne message kiya aisa soch ke. Main toh honestly naa aise hi baat kar raha tha, socha bhi nahi tha. But if I want to take a dig it will never be at somebody who is so senior, so established and who I have so much respect for. Just to clear that out!”

Well, when the rumour began, there were a few fans who were convinced that Shahid would never talk about Salman this way because he respects Bhaijaan a lot. For instance, one social media user had opined, “Woh salman Khan ke bareme kuch bol he nahi sakta he respects him a lot 🤗,” whereas another had tweeted, “Bhai he isn't referring to Salman here.even Salman loves Shahid a lot. Salman always appreciates Shahid dance and his performances.” Clearly, these fans were right.

On the film front, Shahid is all set to shine bright on the silver screen in and as Deva this week on January 31. While Shahid will be seen as a badass cop, Pooja will portray the role of a journalist. We can’t wait to witness the magic!

