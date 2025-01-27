Kartik Aaryan or Salman Khan: Shahid Kapoor takes a dig at actors who are full of themselves, fans guess who; watch

Apart from being a versatile actor and a gifted dancer, Shahid Kapoor has another quality which sets him apart from his contemporaries— he doesn’t mince his words and is not afraid of being honest. During the promotions of his next film Deva, we got a glimpse of the same when he poured his heart out while speaking on Raj Shamani’s podcast. In one segment, Shahid revealed how before the success of Kabir Singh (2019) he was made to feel ‘lesser’. Pretty soon, netizens jumped to the conclusion that he was talking about his experience on the sets of his film Padmaavat (2018), which also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Shahid Kapoor's latest interview leaves fans wondering if he's talking about Kartik Aaryan or Salman Khan

Well, another clip from the podcast is now going viral on social media. This time, Shahid took a dig at actors who are full of themselves and enter the room making everyone aware of their presence. In this video, Shahid reveals that he has a great sense of understanding what an individual’s intent is. When asked how he spots ‘who is who’, Shahid states that he’s an actor so it’s quite transparent for him. He shares, “Unke face ke expressions se.” Shahid goes on to mimic the expression before explaining, “Aate hain kuchh log aise, ki main aa gaya hun types. Woh dikh jaata hai bro, 30 seconds mein pata chal jaata hai. When they enter a room they want to make you feel like they have entered the room. It’s okay, it’s a room full of people, you have also entered, chill bro. Toh woh toh hai, there are lots of people who have this.”

Since Shahid has not named anyone himself, netizens are once again guessing who he is talking about. Some fans are convinced that Shahid is mocking Kartik Aaryan. One such netizen claimed, “Shahid Kapoor mocks Kartik Aaryan for his over the top attitude,” whereas another social media user stated, “He talked about karthik overacting aryan. He always makes that face even ranveer singh mocked him in koffee with karan show.” But some believe that Shahid is talking about Salman Khan. For instance, one Twitter user wrote, “Lol show me one clip where Karthik comes into the room like this. This expression is always and always used for Salman Khan,” whereas another Tweet read, “Woh Salman ki baat kar raha hai.”

Then there is a whole other segment of fans who are sure Shahid would never talk about Salman like that because he himself is a fan of Bollywood’s Bhaijaan. One such fan claimed, “Woh salman Khan ke bareme kuch bol he nahi sakta he respects him a lot 🤗,” whereas another convinced netizen stated, “Bhai he isn't referring to Salman here.even Salman loves Shahid a lot. Salman always appreciates Shahid dance and his performances.”

The mystery is killing us! But we are even more intrigued to witness Shahid shine onscreen in Deva on January 31. How excited are you?