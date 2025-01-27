Shahid Kapoor was insulted on the sets of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat? Alleged crew member spills beans

One of Bollywood’s most multi-talented stars, Shahid Kapoor is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Deva. Also starring Pooja Hegde, the Rosshan Andrrews’ directorial will introduce Shahid’s never-seen-before avatar to fans as he transforms into a crazy cop on a revenge spree. Well, ahead of the film’s release, Shahid is now making headlines because of his unfiltered chat with Raj Shamani. In a segment the actor shared that he was made to feel ‘lesser’ before his 2019 super hit film Kabir Singh released. While Shahid did not name anybody, many netizens guessed he was talking about his experience on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmaavat (2018). Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

In Padmaavat, Shahid shared the screen with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh for the first time. Soon after Shahid’s clip from the podcast went viral, many netizens began sharing their thoughts on social media. While fans lauded Shahid’s portrayal of the last Rajput ruler Ratan Singh, others trolled his co-stars. Well, a comment shared by a netizen claiming to be a crew member on Padmaavat has now taken the internet by storm. Shared by Narendra Kulkarni, the claim read, “True man really, i was working on padmavat, ranveer was on there peak time, and Shahid was in down time, ranveer avoiding secondary shots, dup was, dup was taking care those shots, and Shahid, giving all the shots, if he said something, director was not listening and he insults shahid. Time matters.”

Well, only the makers and star cast of Padmaavat can confirm if this claim made by the alleged crew member holds any truth to it. As long as there is no confirmation, this comment will be nothing more than a rumour. Meanwhile, fans are ready to witness the magic of Padmaavat with the iconic masterpiece re-releasing in theatres on February 6.