‘Bollywood ka baap aa rha hai’: Salman Khan’s massy avatar in Sikandar teaser impresses fans; Rashmika fits perfectly

It’s been one whole year since fans last saw Salman Khan shine on the silver screen and audiences are now getting anxious to meet Bollywood’s Bhaijaan again. Much to our delight, the superstar took to his official social media handle sometime back to give netizens a taste of his aura, with the much-awaited teaser of his next film Sikandar. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Baahubali's Kattappa aka Sathyaraj, this AR Murugadoss directorial is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Well, the verdict is in and a majority of netizens believe that the wait to see Salman back in an action film was so worth it! Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar

Salman Khan has given us a film in almost every genre possible in his majestic career as an actor, which spans over almost 40 long years. But one genre that fans absolutely love him in, and which never goes wrong with the audience, is action. Well, fans are in for an absolute treat because the teaser of Sikandar looks like a typical Salman Khan massy actioner! The one minute and twenty one seconds long teaser clip begins with an intense introduction of Bhaijaan who was named Sikandar by his grandmother, Sanjay by his grandfather and Raja Sahab by his subjects. We then get glimpses of raw action sequences before we meet Rashmika.

Apart from a few dance steps, we get one dialogue from Rashmika in the teaser: “Tumhaare dushmano mein tum itne popular ho.” This is enough to leave you hooked! Rashmika will pleasantly surprise you, leaving you further intrigued to see her opposite Bhaijaan. Apart from the lead stars, audiences are teased with interesting one-liner dialogues and intense background music. At one point, Salman says, “Itni toh popularity hai. IPS ka exam deke police ban jaunga, aur bina koi exam diye neta. Vikas karne par majboor mat kar beta.” SLOW CLAPS! Just like us, fans are quite impressed. Under the teaser, one social media user gushed, “Bollywood ka baap aa rha hai 🔥🔥,” whereas a comment read, “Dham hai to roklo kyunki sikander Aa chuki hai Rip Box Office.” Another netizen claimed, “Baap of Bollywood 🥵,” while a fan called Bhaijaan: “SIKANDAR OF INDIAN CINEMA.”

We can’t wait to meet Salman Khan as Sikandar and Rashmika as his leading lady on Eid 2025.