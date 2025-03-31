Sikandar box office collection day 2: Salman Khan- Rashmika Mandanna film sees slight growth, mints 55 crore

Sikandar box office collection day 2: The Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer received a lukewarm reception at the box office, garnering mixed reviews from audiences. The film was released on March 30. However, the Eid festivities appeared to have provided a boost as the action film witnessed a slight uptick in business, gaining some momentum. Also read: Eid 2025: Salman Khan greets fans with niece Ayat through bulletproof glass. Watch Sikandar box office collection day 2: The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal.

Sikandar box office report

According to Sacnilk.com, the film's box office earnings surged on Monday, with a collection of ₹29 crore. This gain propelled the film's total earnings to ₹55 crore. The second day's business exceeded that of the first day. Sikandar earned ₹26 crore on its opening day.

The overall occupancy in Hindi on Monday was 21.75 percent. When it comes to footfall, the morning show saw 8.38 per cent footfall. The afternoon shows had 26.70 per cent footfall, and evening shows saw 30.18 per cent footfall.

Sikandar’s opening figure failed to break records. It couldn’t cross Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which collected ₹ 31 crore on its opening day. Worldwide, the film has opened at ₹54 crore, which is one of the actor's lowest openings in years.

About Sikandar

Salman has returned to the big screen for the first time since 2023 with Sikandar, which AR Murugadoss directs. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. Sikandar is Salman's first Eid release in two years. Sikandar was released in theatres on Sunday, March 30.

As per Hindustan Times review, the screenplay and direction, both by AR Murugadoss, are extremely dull. “The film begins straightaway with Salman’s entry. You have practically nothing to look forward to post that because scenes feel rushed, especially in the first half. The editing by Vivek Harshan is choppy. A suggestion: the film could have introduced an element of surprise by basing itself around why Sikandar wants to protect three people specifically, similar to how the story unfolded in Salman’s own Sultan (2015). The second half could have been the revelation. The emotional impact is nil here due to the linear approach. It’s like a dumbed-down version of even the quintessential masala potboiler. I am a reviewer, not the director, yet I can’t help but point out how Sikandar could have been salvaged,” it adds.