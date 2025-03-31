Eid 2025: Salman Khan greets fans with niece Ayat through bulletproof glass. Watch

Despite the underwhelming response to his latest film Sikandar, Salman Khan remained committed to his annual Eid tradition, greeting his fans on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. However, due to heightened security concerns, the actor greeted his fans from behind bulletproof glass rather than his balcony. Also read: With Sikandar and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's dud openings, has the Salman Khan-Eid combo lost its magic? On Monday, Salman spread festive cheer on Eid as he greeted his fans from his Galaxy apartment.

Salman Khan continues Eid tradition

On Monday, Salman spread festive cheer on Eid as he greeted his fans from his Galaxy apartment. The superstar waved to the enthusiastic crowd while standing behind the bulletproof glass he had installed earlier this year.

Salman was seen wearing a white kurta-pajama as he waved to the sea of fans gathered outside his residence. With a bright smile, he wished his followers a happy Eid. He was accompanied by his sister, Arpita Khan's children, Ahil and Ayat.

In the videos, Salman is seen graciously acknowledging his fans' enthusiasm, waving at them and expressing his gratitude with a 'namaste' gesture. In some candid moments captured on camera, he is also seen interacting with his niece Ayat. As he chats with Ayat, Salman gestures towards the throngs of fans gathered outside, seemingly pointing out the excitement and energy of the crowd.

Salman also took to social media to post video of the same, writing, “Shukriya Thank you aur sab ko Eid Mubarak”.

Salman skipped greeting from the balcony and waved through the bulletproof glass as he had been facing death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for the last two years.

Salman Khan back on big screen

Salman has returned to the big screen for the first time since 2023 with Sikandar, which AR Murugadoss directs. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. Sikandar is Salman's first Eid release in two years. Sikandar was released in theatres on Sunday, March 30.

According to Sacnilk.com, Sikandar earned ₹26 crore on its opening day. This opening figure failed to break records. It also lags behind Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava, which collected ₹ 31 crore on its opening day. Worldwide, the film has opened at ₹54 crore, which is one of the actor's lowest openings in years.