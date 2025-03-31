Sikandar X Reviews: Disappointed fans call it an ‘epic misfire’, Rashmika Mandanna gets trolled as the weakest link

This Eid, Salman Khan’s Sikandar arrived with sky-high expectations, promising a larger-than-life action thriller packed with drama, gravity-defying stunts, and his signature swag. But did it deliver? Well, if early reviews are anything to go by, the answer is a resounding no. The critics are unimpressed, and even die-hard Bhai supporters have been left questioning their choices. Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan in Sikandar

The plot (or lack thereof?)

Sikandar kicks off with Sanjay Rajkot — aka Sikandar, the king of Rajkot (Salman Khan) — delivering a brutal lesson to a Mumbai politician’s son. But when that lesson turns fatal, Minister Rakesh Pradhan, the grieving father, vows revenge. Meanwhile, after Sanjay’s benevolent wife Saisri (Rashmika Mandanna) donated organs to save three lives, Pradhan targets them, forcing heart-of-gold Sikandar to step up not just as a warrior, but as their protector.

What are the netizens saying?

The internet has delivered its verdict on the film, and let’s just say, it’s not looking great. One disappointed viewer tweeted, “Every actor should watch #Sikandar to learn what NOT to do in their movies.” Ouch. Another quipped, “Bollywood’s much-hyped action drama Sikandar turns out to be an epic misfire, proving that star power alone cannot save a sinking ship. Directed with absolutely no sense of vision, this film is a masterclass in how not to make a movie.” In other comments, the criticism only gets sharper: “Har emotional scene pe hansi aati hai. Har comedy scene me rona aata hai.”Translation? The film is so bad, it flips the very idea of emotions on its head. One particularly brutal comment summed it up: “I have seen bad movies, but Sikandar is in a league of its own. No plot, no logic, no entertainment—just suffering. Two and a half hours of wasted potential. Easily one of the worst films I’ve ever seen. 0/5.”

Rashmika Mandanna steals the show… but not in a good way

While Salman is no stranger to carrying an entire film on his shoulders, Sikandar proved to be an uphill battle even for him. Fans were left unimpressed not only by the film’s lackluster screenplay but also by Rashmika's performance, which became an unexpected talking point. A dismayed moviegoer wrote, “Everyone knows how much I love Salman, and I can't see him wasting his talent and people's love like this. It's high time he stops playing the ‘hero’ or starts choosing better scripts. The movie is full of third-rate acting, direction, and songs. I don’t know who considers Rashmika Mandanna a good actress, totally disappointing. After Bajrangi Bhaijaan, this is the first Salman movie I watched in a theater. Don't watch it if you don't want to waste your time and money.”

Final verdict: Watch or skip?

It’s safe to say that Sikandar hasn’t exactly kicked off on a high note. While Salman's fanbase ensures a strong initial box office performance, word-of-mouth could soon turn the tide against the film. Have you watched Sikandar? Cast your vote in our poll and let us know your thoughts!