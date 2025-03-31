‘Life ki sabse wahiyat movie’: Moviegoers are rejecting Salman Khan’s Sikandar with brutal reviews

Moviegoers slam Salman Khan's film

A person took to Instagram to share his views on Sikandar and called the film ‘paisa waste." He further criticised the visuals in the film and called it "ghatiya quality (terrible quality)." Another viewer called the film only one time watch and added, “There is no story. It just shows Salman walking in slow motion and made him look fit using AI. It didn't look I am watching the same Salman as in Dabangg.”

Another viewer expressed disappointment with AR Murugadoss and added, “Action and social message is there but it looks dated after a point of time.”

Another moviegoer exclaimed, "Salman Khan ka role nahi samajh aaya" (Couldn't understand Salman Khan's role). Another said, “Film will go flop. Today was Eid and theatre was still empty. It's a flop.”

Public criticises Salman Khan's acting

People also criticised Salman's acting in the film, with one saying, "Yeh sabse wahiyat movie thi life ki. Salman ki jo acting hai ekdum wahiyat hai" (This was the worst movie of my life. Salman’s acting was absolutely terrible).

Another viewer claimed that the film was nothing extraordinary and that even the theatres were empty. A moviegoer shared his disappointment and said, "Maza nahi aaya. Aisa laga raha tha Salman nahi koi aur kar raha hai Salman Khan ka role. Bodybuilder yaar kaisa laga raha hai voh. Badia nahi lagi.” (I didn’t enjoy it. It felt like someone else was playing Salman Khan’s role, not him. He looked like a bodybuilder, man. It wasn’t good). He further rated the film zero. Another said, “I want my money back.”

About Sikandar

The film, which was released on March 30, had a disappointing start considering it was a Salman Khan film. It managed to earn only ₹26 crore on its first day despite being released on a holiday. It failed to surpass Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which earned ₹31 crore at the box office on its opening day.

Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, and Sathyaraj in key roles. While the action scenes in the film were praised, it has been criticised for its weak storyline and lack of emotions.

During the trailer launch event, Salman guaranteed Sikandar's success, saying, “Eid, Diwali, New Year, festive, non-festive, it’s the love of the people, and picture acchi ho ya buri ho, woh sau ( ₹100 crore) toh paar kara hi dete hain” (Whether the film is good or bad, it will at least earn ₹100 crore). He then corrected himself and said this film would cross the ₹200 crore mark, “ ₹100 crore bohot pehle ki baat hai” ( ₹100 crore is a thing of the past).