Salman Khan addresses claims of coming late on set, lacking seriousness: ‘It scares people away from working with me’

While some of Salman Khan’s co-stars have heaped praise on him, others have claimed that the actor often arrives late on set and lacks seriousness towards his projects. In a recent interview with India Today, Salman addressed these perceptions about his work ethic. (Also Read: 'I couldn't do anything about it': Salman Khan gives rare glimpse into restrictions he faced in prison) Salman Khan addresses rumours surrounding his work ethics.(PTI)

Salman Khan on rumours of coming late on set

Addressing the claims of being late on set, Salman said, “There are many stories about me coming late and not being serious about my work. I have done more than 100 films—more than anyone else apart from my senior actors. It wouldn’t be possible to achieve this if I were constantly late or leaving early. There is discipline, 100 per cent, but my timings are different. Some people start working at 6 am; I start around 11:30–12 because I have a lot of other work to do, like signing papers, making calls, and working out. Then I need to come back, relax, have my coffee, and understand the scene. Rashmika (Mandanna) knows that once I am on set, I don’t even go back to my van or sit down. They set up a tent wherever needed, and I stay there.”

Salman Khan talks about people having false perceptions about him

The actor further spoke about how these rumours create a false perception of the effort he puts into his work, saying, “I have friends who like to share these moments, talking about my timings. For them, it's a compliment, but what happens is that it scares people away from working with me. It gives the impression that I don’t have to put in much effort. They feel that ‘He just stands, goes, and does his own thing.’ But that’s not true. There’s a lot of hard work that is not visible. I don’t try to show it, but mentally, my mind is constantly working, especially on scenes and emotions. Since I am a writer’s son, thinking and analysing come naturally to me.”

About Sikandar

Helmed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is an action thriller starring Salman Khan in the lead role, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj in key roles. The film was released in theatres on March 30 and has received mixed-to-negative responses from both audiences and critics. It remains to be seen whether the film manages to secure a strong box office opening.