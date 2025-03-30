Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Salman Khan's Sikandar leaked online hours before release; authorities pull down pirated version from 600 websites

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Mar 30, 2025 10:31 AM IST

Salman Khan's new film, Sikandar, was leaked online by pirates hours before it was slated to hit the screens.

The ugly head of piracy reared itself again on Sunday as Salman Khan's much-awaited Eid release, Sikandar, was leaked online hours before it hit the screens. The film was slated to be released in theatres on Sunday, but as per reports, it was leaked online late Saturday night, before authorities removed the pirated version from several websites. (Also read: Salman Khan says he doesn't want any controversy around Sikandar: ‘Kaafi dekh chuke hain hum’)

A still from Sikandar featuring Salman Khan.
A still from Sikandar featuring Salman Khan.

Sikandar leaked online

Film trade analyst Komal Nahta tweeted on Sunday morning, "It’s the worst nightmare for any producer. A film being leaked before its theatrical release. Unfortunately, that’s what happened last evening to Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Sikandar’, slated to release today in cinemas."

Nahta added that the film's makers, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, urged the authorities to act on the leak and the film was oulled down from hundreds of websites. "The producer had the authorities pull the film down from 600 sites last night but the harm had been done. The multiplication continued and is still continuing. Condemnable act which could cost the producer of the Salman starrer dear," he wrote.

So far, there is no information on how the film was leaked and where the leaked version originated from. Sources suggest that the makers have approached the police, and the matter is being investigated.

About Sikandar

Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, marks Salman's return to the big screen for the first time since 2023. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. It released in theatres on March 30.

Sikandar advance booking

Even though Sikandar is Salman's first Eid release in two years, the film has not broken any records with its advance booking. The film managed just 10 crore in advance booking gross for its opening day, higher than Mohanlal's recently-released L2: Empuraan, but behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. However, trade insiders predict spot booking and a Sunday release may just help the film get a good opening.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan's Sikandar leaked online hours before release; authorities pull down pirated version from 600 websites
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On