Salman Khan says he doesn't want any controversy around Sikandar: ‘Kaafi dekh chuke hain hum’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Riya Sharma | Edited by Riya Sharma
Mar 29, 2025 11:08 AM IST

While promoting Sikandar, Salman Khan expressed his wish that his upcoming film remains free from any controversies. 

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Salman Khan's highly anticipated film, Sikandar. The actor, who is busy promoting the film, spoke to ANI about how he has faced numerous controversies in the past and hopes that his upcoming movie remains free from any. (Also Read: Salman Khan confirms film with Atlee is delayed, announces new actioner with Sanjay Dutt: Its action is on another level)

Salman Khan talks about facing controversies ahead of Sikandar's release.
Salman Khan doesn't want any controversy around Sikandar

A reporter pointed out that controversies surrounding every film have become a trend and asked why there was no gimmick that could lead to controversy around Sikandar. Salman replied, "Arey nahin chahiye bhai humko koi controversy. Bohot saari controversies se guzar chuke hain hum. Humko nahin chahiye koi controversy" (Oh no, brother, we don’t want any controversy. We've already been through so many controversies. We don’t need any more). “And I don't think controversies make a film a hit. We've seen, in fact, that sometimes a film's release is delayed due to controversies, for example, from Friday to the next Tuesday. Abhi bhi hain time bhai. 3-4 din nikal jaane do aur picture release ho jaane do, uske baad bhi koi controversy chahiye nahi (There’s still time, brother. Let a few more days pass and let the film release—there’s no need for any controversy after that either).”

He further added, “But yeh fact hai aajkal. Aajkal main yeh bhi dekh raha hun. In fact jo last waali controversy hui thi, humne picture ka naam, Loveyatri. Utni awashyakta nahi hai, aur humko chahiye bhi nahi. Yeh parivaar bas without controversies life-long rahe. Kaafi dekh chuke hain hum (But this is a fact these days. I have been noticing this lately as well. In fact, during the last controversy, we had to change the film’s name to Loveyatri. There was no real need for it, and we didn’t even want it. This family should remain without controversies for a lifetime—we have already seen enough).”

About Sikandar

Directed by AR Murugadoss, known for films like Ghajini, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, and more, Sikandar is an action drama starring Salman Khan alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, and Sathyaraj in key roles. The film is scheduled for a festive release on March 30.

