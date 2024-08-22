Film production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt Ltd leases two flats in Mumbai for 1.8 lakh a month

Bollywood film production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt Ltd has leased two flats in the Lokhandwala Complex in Mumbai for a monthly rent of ₹1.8 lakh, documents accessed by Zapkey showed. Bollywood film production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt Ltd has leased two flats in the Lokhandwala Complex in Mumbai for a monthly rent of ₹ 1.8 lakh per month (Representational photo)(Unsplash)

According to the leave and license agreement, the company has leased two apartments on the 15th floor of the building located in the Green Acres CHSL complex in Andheri West. The leave and license agreement was registered on July 26, 2024.

An email has been sent to the company. The story will be updated once a response is received.

Other property transactions

Last year, film producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s production company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt Ltd had purchased a 7,470 square feet plot in Juhu Gaothan, Andheri West, for ₹31.30 crore. Nadiadwala’s company had paid a stamp duty of ₹1.87 crore for the plot. The transaction had fetched a rate of ₹41,900 per square foot.

Among the leading Bollywood production houses, Nadiadwala’s banner has produced hits like Tiger Shroff-starrers Baaghi, Baaghi 2, Heropanti, Salman Khan-starrer Kick, Judwaa.

Many of his recent films like Housefull, Judwa, Baaghi and Heropanti have gone into sequels. His 2018 franchises Judwaa 2, and Baaghi 2 were both ₹100 crore franchises.

Nadiadwala family has been in the film industry since 1955 and has produced over 200 films.

In 2021, Bollywood film director Rohit Shetty's production house had taken a flat on rent for three years for ₹5 lakh per month in Mumbai. The flat was spread across an area of 2,878 sq ft (carpet area) and was located in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The lease term was for 36 months from October 1 2021 to September 30, 2024. The lock-in period was for the initial 12 months, the property documents had shown.