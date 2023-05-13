Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house buys Juhu plot for 31.3 crore

Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house buys Juhu plot for 31.3 crore

BySatish Nandgaonkar
May 13, 2023 12:55 AM IST

The transaction between the production house and Portion Trading Pvt Ltd was registered on April 10, as per the documents accessed and shared by IndexTap.com.

Mumbai: Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s production company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt Ltd has purchased a 7,470 square feet plot in Juhu Gaothan, Andheri West, for 31.30 crore.

“Nadiadwala’s company paid a stamp duty of 1.87 crore for the plot,” states the documents, adding that the transaction has fetched a rate of 41,900 per square foot.

When HT tried to contact him for comments, Nadiadwala did not respond.

Among the leading Bollywood production houses, Nadiadwala’s banner has produced hits like Tiger Shroff-starrers Baaghi, Baaghi 2, Heropanti, Salman Khan-starrer Kick, Judwaa. Many of his recent films like Housefull, Judwa, Baaghi and Heropanti have gone into sequels. His 2018 franchises Judwaa 2, and Baaghi 2 were both 100 crore franchises.

Nadiadwala family has been in the film industry since 1955 and has produced over 200 films

