Navi Mumbai: Under mounting scrutiny from the Bombay High Court over illegal constructions, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and CIDCO have launched their most extensive coordinated crackdown in recent years, widening demolition drives, disconnecting utilities to unsafe buildings and stepping up action against unauthorised structures across the city. After HC rap, NMMC, CIDCO intensify drive against illegal buildings

The action follows an assurance given by the NMMC to the high court during the July 21 hearing of a contempt petition. Acting on complaints and photographs submitted by petitioner Kishor Sunder Shetty, the civic body has partially demolished 19 illegal structures in Airoli.

Municipal commissioner Kailas Shinde said the drive would now be extended across all wards, with special demolition drives targeting at least two unauthorised constructions in each ward.

Officials said the campaign covers 12,687 unauthorised or non-compliant structures, including 4,946 buildings constructed without civic approval. More than 12,000 notices have been issued and close to 3,000 hearings held before further action is taken.

NMMC has also begun disconnecting water supply and sewerage services to C-1 category (most dangerous) buildings after repeated appeals to residents to vacate them.

CIDCO, meanwhile, has intensified its action on planning authority land and initiated proceedings against around 30 unauthorised multi-storey buildings in Talavali, Ghansoli.

Chief Controller (Unauthorised Constructions) Suresh Mengde said statutory notices had been issued, warning violators of demolition and action under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act if the structures were not removed.

The parallel drive comes as the Bombay High Court continues to monitor illegal constructions across Navi Mumbai. During the July 21 hearing, the high court described allegations that illegal construction continued after sunset to avoid detection as a matter of “serious concern”. It also observed that thousands of unauthorised buildings could not have come up without the “tacit approval” of civic officials.

Following the court’s observations, NMMC has identified 295 serving and retired officials for disciplinary action. The high court has also sought the state government’s response on action against developers, contractors and builders before the next hearing on August 11.