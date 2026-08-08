MUMBAI: A missing work order has come to the rescue of the civic contractor – for now, at least – whose workers allegedly left a manhole uncovered, leading to a man’s death in Sakinaka on July 2. Missing work order stalls BMC’s probe into Sakinaka manhole death

The open manhole was left unattended as workers fixed protective grilles across the mouth of drains in the locality, when Sakinaka resident Aslam Isak Shaikh, 55, fell in and died.

However, in his reply to a show-cause notice, the contractor argued, “My work order’s tenure had ended. Therefore, I had not given any work to anyone, nor received any work order. Neither I nor any of my workers were working there (at the Sakinaka site).”

The show-cause notice was issued as part of a preliminary inquiry being conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to fix accountability for the Sakinaka death, one of many monsoon-related fatalities during heavy rain in early July.

Senior civic officials admit the absence of a work order – the document that formally authorises a project – has created a major challenge for them. “Although our officials know who was executing the work, the absence of a work order makes it difficult to establish this,” said a senior official.

He added, “This does not mean there is absolutely no evidence. Statements of workers and material collected during the inquiry point to the contractor’s involvement.”

Officials say workers at the site have identified the contractor as the individual overseeing the work, adding that the police too have evidence to support the claim. “We have rejected the contractor’s claim and are proceeding with action. We are examining alternatives to ensure accountability,” the civic official said, adding that the BMC has initiated the process of blacklisting the contractor.