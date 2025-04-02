Sikandar box office collection day 4: Salman Khan film sees 50% drop as Eid festivities end, crosses 80 crore

Sikandar box office collection day 4: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Sikandar was one of the most anticipated releases of the year. However the film has failed to live up to expectations that are made for a Salman Khan release. Opening to mixed reviews, the film has been holding steady at the box office so far. As per the latest box office update on Sacnilk.com, Sikandar collected ₹82.45 crore so far in India. (Also read: Salman Khan confirms film with Atlee is delayed, announces new actioner with Sanjay Dutt: Its action is on another level) Sikandar box office collection day 4: The Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer released in theatres on Eid 2025.

Sikandar box office update

The box office report states that Sikandar minted ₹9.75 crore on its fourth day of release. It is the lowest single day collection for the film so far. The film opened well on Sunday on the occasion of Eid, a public holiday, at ₹26 crore. The second day saw a small growth with ₹29 crore. The decline started on the third day of release, with ₹19.5 crore. With day four collections into account, Sikandar has seen a 50% drop in the figures. The film has now collected ₹ 84.25 crore.

About Sikandar

Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is best known for films like Ghajini. The film follows Salman as Sikandar who is on his quest for justice, in order to protect the three individuals his wife had donated organs to.

Ahead of the release, Salman interacted with the media during a press interaction where he urged the audiences to come to the theatres to watch Sikandar, as well as the other releases this week. "I am hoping people working get good bonuses on Eid so that they can watch Sikandar, Mohanlal sir's L2: Empuraan, and also Sunny Deol's new film (Jaat). Three big stars are coming with big films and I hope all work," he said.