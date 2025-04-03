Sikandar box office collection day 5: Salman Khan film yet to make 100 crore but holds steady

Sikandar box office collection day 5: AR Murugadoss’ Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Sikandar released in theatres for Eid. The film struggles to stay afloat after receiving lukewarm response from fans and critics. According to Sacnilk, it collected ₹89.32 crore net at the box office in India so far. (Also Read: Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda defends Salman Khan's Sikandar amid criticism, Reddit says ‘she's living in her own world’) Sikandar box office collection day 5: Salman Khan plays the lead role in the film.

Sikandar box office collection

The trade website reports that Sikandar brought in an estimated ₹5.07 crore net on Thursday, bringing its five-day total to ₹89.32 crore net. For context, Salman’s previous film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, had made ₹82.15 crore in five days. While this is a significant improvement compared to his previous film, Sikandar is yet to cross the ₹100 crore mark in India, as it makes ₹158.5 crore gross worldwide, according to the makers.

Sikandar has not performed at the box office as expected, with the film struggling to hold its own. Given that it’s a Salman-starrer, expectations were high on it, but it registering single digits even before the first week ends does not bode well for the coming days. It remains to be seen how much the film collects in its one week run. Sikandar also lost the advantage of the Friday-Saturday collections as it was released on Sunday.

About Sikandar

Murugadoss spoke to the press ahead of the film’s release and hinted he did not stick 100% to the script while making the film. He told PTI, “When you are working with superstars, you cannot be 100 per cent true to the script. We’ve to compromise for the audience, for the fan base, for the opening. We cannot go with being 100 per cent genuine as a director. We’ve to satisfy the fans and think about them. It is difficult to be in that zone.” Sikandar tells the story of a man who faces off against a corrupt politician and his spoilt son.