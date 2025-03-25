Ghajini meets Sikandar: Aamir Khan-Salman Khan's crossover leaves AR Murugadoss perplexed, fans excited

Salman and Aamir reunite for a special video

On Tuesday, Salman posted the teaser of the video on Instagram. Sharing the clip, Salman called him and Aamir the 'Amar Prem' of the industry, referring to their pairing in the film Andaz Apna Apna.

“Amar Prem ka Andaaz with AR Murugadoss! #SikandarMeetsGhajini #AamirKhan (sic),” his caption read.

The promo features Aamir and Salman sitting down for a conversation with director AR Murugadoss. However, the tone takes a dramatic turn when Aamir asks Murugadoss to declare who between him and Salman is the true "Sikandar". The teaser concludes with a cliffhanger, showcasing Murugadoss' perplexed expression. The full video will be out soon.

Fans love the Ghajini-Sikandar crossover

What's truly delighting fans, even more than the question itself, is the unexpected crossover between Aamir Khan's iconic character from Ghajini and Salman Khan's titular role in Sikandar.

“Unexpected collaboration,” one fan wrote, with another gushing, “Salman and Aamir Baap of Bollywood and Mr. Perfectionist". “Wooww..collaboration... U both are like the thrue Sikandar,” one comment read.

One social media user shared, “Sikandar meets Ghajini”, with another writing “Ghajini VS Sikandar”. “Sikandar With Ghajini (fire emoji),” shared one. One comment read, “When Sanjay Singhania met Sanjay Rajkot (multiple fire emojis)”.

Other fans were happy with the collab as they shared comments such as "Awesome Bhaijaan”, “Collab of the Century”, and “OH MY ABSOLUTE TWO FAV POOKIES”.

“Three great legends in one frame! Sparks are bound to fly,” one fan wrote.

About Sikandar

The film will see Salman bring his swag to the big screen through a larger-than-life avatar. The action-packed film focuses on Salman's character, who is on a mission to eradicate a crime racket in Mumbai. Rashmika Mandanna plays Salman's love interest in it.

On Sunday, Salman attended the trailer launch event in Mumbai along with the team of the film including Rashmika. It is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is best known for directing Tamil and Hindi films such as Ghajini, Thuppakki, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Sarkar. Salman’s Sikandar will be released in theatres on Eid 2025. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.