Salman Khan feels Sikandar will cross 200 crore at box office: ‘Picture acchi ho ya buri ho’

Actor Salman Khan has made a bold declaration about his upcoming film, Sikandar. According to Salman, the action thriller will cross the ₹200 crore mark at the box office, regardless of its quality. Also read: Reddit dislikes Rashmika Mandanna's horrible’ lip sync, her ‘father-daughter’ chemistry with Salman in Sikandar trailer Salman’s Sikandar will be released in theatres on Eid 2025. (PTI)

Salman Khan guarantees Sikandar's success

During the trailer launch event in Mumbai on Sunday, Salman spoke about his expectations from the project, confessing he is confident that the film would work.

He said, “Eid, Diwali, New Year, festive, non-festive, it’s the love of the people and picture acchi ho ya buri ho, woh sau ( ₹100 crore) toh paar kara hi dete hain (Whether film is good or bad, it will at least mint ₹100 crore)”.

At this point, Salman corrected himself and said that this film will cross the ₹200 crore mark, “ ₹100 crore bohot pehle ki baat hain ( ₹100 crore is a thing of the past)”.

Salman's filmography features a slew of movies that have achieved commercial success, with several entries in the ₹100 crore club. It began with the 2010 blockbuster Dabangg, which made history as the first film of his career to shatter the ₹100 crore barrier. According to Sacnilk, the film minted ₹140.22 crore in business in India. The other cross the mark include Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan ( ₹110.94 crore), Jai Ho ( ₹117.2 core), Tubelight ( ₹119.26 crore), Bodyguard ( ₹148.52 crore), Dabangg 3 ( ₹151.45 crore), Race 3 ( ₹169.5 crore), Bajrangi Bhaijaan ( ₹320.34 crore) and Tiger Zinda Hai ( ₹339.16 crore).

Sikandar trailer released

On Sunday, Salman attended the trailer launch event in Mumbai along with the team of the film including Rashmika. The trailer saw Salman in a larger-than-life avatar. The action-packed film revolves around Salman's character on a mission to eradicate a crime racket in Mumbai. Rashmika plays Salman's love interest in it.

It is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is best known for directing Tamil and Hindi films such as Ghajini, Thuppakki, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Sarkar. Salman’s Sikandar will be released in theatres on Eid 2025. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.