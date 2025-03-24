Reddit dislikes Rashmika Mandanna's horrible’ lip sync, her ‘father-daughter’ chemistry with Salman in Sikandar trailer

On Sunday, the makers of Sikandar treated fans to an action-packed trailer of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's film. While some internet users were impressed, others criticised Rashmika’s lip-syncing and expressed disappointment with her and Salman’s chemistry. Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan's still from Sikandar.

A Reddit user shared the trailer of Salman's Sikandar and, sharing his view, captioned the post, "I’d appreciate it if we could avoid the Ghajini vibes. They’re a bit too intense for me to handle!" Reddit users were quick to share their opinions, particularly criticising Rashmika’s lip-syncing to the song Lag Jaa Gale in the trailer.

Reddit criticises Salman-Rashmika's chemistry

One comment read, "It looks like a father and daughter spending time together. Huhhh, they don’t look good together at all." Another said, "Looks like dad and daughter bonding." A third user commented, "Zero. Absolutely zero chemistry! They didn’t even bother to try!"

Rashmika trolled for her lip Sync

Criticising Rashmika, one wrote, "Rashmika is so bad at something as basic as lip-syncing." Another added, "Is it just me, or is the singing dub + Rashmika’s acting just not working??!!?!" A user further commented, "Rashmika, girl, how can you be so awful at something as easy as lip-syncing?" Another wrote, "Rashmika's lip-sync and expression ruined this part."

Not only this, but some internet users were also unimpressed with the action sequences. Expressing their disappointment, one wrote, "The action looks terribly choreographed, and the story doesn’t seem appealing… I’m skipping it. Seems like Rashmika's record will be broken." Another commented, "The action scenes are awful."

During the trailer launch event, Salman also addressed the 31-year age gap between him and Rashmika, saying, "Phir woh bolte hain 31 years ka difference hai heroine aur mujh mein. Arrey, jab heroine ko problem nahi hai, heroine ke papa ko dikkat nahi hai, tumko kyun dikkat hai bhai? Inki shaadi hogi, bachchi hongi, toh unke sath bhi kaam karenge. Mummy ki permission toh mil hi jayegi" (Then they say there's a 31-year age gap between me and the heroine. But if the heroine has no problem, and even her father has no issue, why do you have a problem, brother? When she gets married and has a daughter, I will work with her daughter too. Her mother’s permission will be sorted).

About Sikandar

Helmed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is an action-drama that also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, and Sathyaraj in key roles. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, who previously collaborated with Salman on movies like Kick. It is set to release in theatres on March 30.