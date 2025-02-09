New Delhi, Life was simpler without social media, believes Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who says endlessly scrolling through posts online feels like a "big mind slam". Salman Khan calls social media 'a big mind slam'

The 59-year-old, who sat down for a free-wheeling chat with his nephew Arhaan Khan and his friends on the 'Dumb Biryani' podcast, has a total of over 160 million followers across Facebook, X and Instagram.

"When there was no social media, you didn't know who went where with whom. Now you switch on the phone and if you are following someone, you get the whole account of where she went, whom she met, this post came, that post came. It's a big mind slam," Salman said during the season finale of the podcast shared on its official YouTube channel on Saturday.

The actor, known for films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", the "Tiger" franchise, "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", and "Wanted", also emphasised not carrying baggage and living in the present.

"You don't need to carry your baggage, you need present. Learn from the past... I keep hearing people saying 'I gave it my best shot'. No, you didn't... If you had, you would have got it. It takes a lot of mental effort to do this," he said.

Calling discipline "the worst thing" to have because it often gets boring, Salman said: "You need to fall in love with all the difficult things you want to achieve... When your body says no, your mind should say yes. When the body and mind both say no, you should say 'C'mon guys, one last round'."

The superstar, who will next be seen in "Sikandar", said there are a lot of things that he will never learn from the Gen-Z generation like Arhaan, and his friends.

"It's the 'Yo man! What's up?' slang. If I have to play a comedy scene, I'll do it..." he said, adding he doesn't understand the new generation's songs and that he still listens to "Eye of the Tiger", the popular 1980s song by American rock band Survivor.

During the podcast, Salman also scolded Arhaan, son of his brother Arbaaz Khan and model-actor Malaika Arora, and his friends for not speaking in Hindi.

"Whatever you speak here, I'll fix your Hindi... You should be ashamed that you do not know Hindi. You have to cater to a Hindi-speaking audience," he said.

