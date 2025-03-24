'Papa, Kattapaa': Sathyaraj reveals how Salman Khan introduced him to father Salim Khan; calls it a great opportunity

Actor Sathyaraj, who played the fan-favourite character Kattappa in the Baahubali film franchise, on Sunday said meeting veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is a bigger opportunity for him than sharing screen space with his son Salman Khan in Sikandar. At the trailer launch press conference of the movie, the actor expressed his enthusiasm for meeting Salim in the run-up to the event. (Also Read | Sikandar trailer reaction: Fans rave about Salman Khan's action sequences, call it a blockbuster) Sathyaraj spoke about Salman Khan and his dad Salim Khan.

“The happiest thing that happened today for me is that I got to meet Salim ji and saab (Salman) introduced me to him, saying, 'Papa, Kattapaa'. I'm very happy because when I was studying in college, I knew that Salim-Javed sahab made so many (actors) heroes with their script,” he said.

"So, this is a great opportunity. More than acting with Salman ji, it's a great opportunity to meet Salim ji," Sathyaraj told reporters. The actor thanked director A R Murugadoss for casting him as the antagonist in Sikandar.

“I have been in the field for the past 47 years, and I did nearly 258 films. I started my career as a very sarcastic villain. Later, I got the opportunity to become a hero, and I did 100 films as a hero,” he continued.

"Murugadoss sir brought me back as one of the most sarcastic villains in this film. Earlier, when I did that kind of a part, it became like a trendsetter. I enjoyed working in that style again," added Sathyaraj. In the upcoming action thriller drama Sikandar, Sathyaraj plays the role of the main antagonist.

Sikandar also features Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan and Sharman Joshi. "It is extremely humbling to be part of such a huge film, of a phenomenal star cast. I don't think it's the number of films you do, the excitement always remains the same," said Kajal.

Sharman said he is honoured to share screen space with Salman. "I would like to thank Salman sir for all the love he had given me throughout the making of the film. I'd heard a lot of things about him, and it turned out to be true. He is truly a gem of a person," added the actor.

Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is set to hit theatres on March 30.