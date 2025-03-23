Sikandar trailer reaction: Fans rave about Salman Khan's action sequences, call it a blockbuster

Salman Khan is back with a bang, and the trailer for Sikandar has left fans electrified. The action-packed trailer has taken social media by storm, sending fans into a frenzy of excitement and anticipation, with many predicting that the film is destined to become a mass blockbuster. Also read: Salman Khan reacts to 31-year age gap with Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar: ‘Tumko kyun dikkat hai bhai’ Salman’s Sikandar will be released in theatres on Eid 2025.

Fans react

The trailer of the film was released on Sunday with much fanfare. The event in Mumbai was attended by the whole team including Salman and actor Rashmika Mandanna. Fans are loving the trailer of Sikandar, and their enthusiasm is palpable on social media.

“Fully MASS Loading,” one fan wrote, with another mentioning, “#SikandarTrailer Cinematography and colour grading are probably the best from Bollywood in recent Times, Kudos to Cinematography department”.

“Santosh Narayanan’s BGM hits HARD, AR Murugadoss’ vision looks SOLID & Salman Khan is in BEAST MODE! This is going to be a box-office MONSTER,” shared one social media user, with another writing, “When Bhai fights, the crowd screams! When Bhai cries, we feel it! Sikandar is going to be a MASS + EMOTION rollercoaster! Can’t wait”.

“Welcome Back Bhaijaaan The Skiandar is Coming.. Uff this Scene is Goosebumps,” one fan shared, with another commenting, “WANTED ka rage, SULTAN ka heart, KICK ka madness—Sikandar is bringing EVERYTHING together! Bhai’s emotional intensity + power-packed action = RECORD SMASHER! #SikandarTrailer”.

One social media user shared, “Full Mass Movie... All times blockbuster”, and another wrote, “You Can Ignore Bollywood But You Can't Ignore Salman Khan”.

“Now that’s what I’ve been waiting to see in Salman khan films. This one is genuinely well made films. Blockbuster loading,” one fan commented.

Another social media user shared, “THIS is how you cut a trailer! No unnecessary reveals, just PURE HYPE! Salman Khan in peak form, Sajid Nadiadwala’s GRAND scale & Santosh Narayanan’s BGM = BLOCKBUSTER LOADING”.

About Sikandar

The three-minute-long trailer introduces Salman in his signature larger-than-life avatar. He is introduced as ‘Rajkot ka Raja’, with Rashmika's character says that every other day there is some complaint of him beating up goons. He is assigned on a special case as he arrives in Mumbai with some other men to tackle a serious crime racket and handle the injustice prevalent in the area.

Salman’s Sikandar will be released in theatres on Eid 2025. It is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is best known for directing Tamil and Hindi films such as Ghajini, Thuppakki, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Sarkar. Salman’s Sikandar will be released in theatres on Eid 2025. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.