Salman Khan reacts to 31-year age gap with Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar: ‘Tumko kyun dikkat hai bhai’

The trailer for Salman Khan's Sikandar was unveiled on Sunday. The film has been in conversation because of the age gap between the lead pair Salman, 59, and Rashmika Mandanna, 28. Now, Salman has fired back at his critics, saying If Rashmika has no issue with it, then why do others have a problem with it. Also read: Salman Khan brings father Salim Khan at Sikandar trailer launch, assists him at the venue. Watch Salman Khan with Rashmika Mandanna at trailer launch of their upcoming film Sikandar.(AFP)

Salman Khan hits back at his critics

On Sunday, Salman attended the trailer launch event in Mumbai along with the team of the film including Rashmika. During a conversation on stage, Salman brought up the topic of people trolling him for working with a young actor, and the 31-year age gap between him and Rashmika.

When the host complimented Salman for looking good, the actor said, "Beech mein aisa gadbad ho jaata hai ki 6-7 raat soye nahin, fir vo social media vaale peeche padd jaate hain, unko dikhaana padta hai ki abhi bhi hai (At times, things get so messed up that I don’t sleep for six to seven nights. Then, those social media people start chasing me, so I have to show them that I’m still here)."

He continued, “Phir woh bolte hain 31 years ka difference hai heroine aur mujh mein, arrey jab heroine ko problem nahi hai, heroine ke papa ko dikkat nahi hai, tumko kyun dikkat hai bhai? Inki shaadi hogi, bachchi hongi, toh unke sath bhi kaam karenge. Mummy ki permission toh mil hi jayega (Then they say there's a 31-year age gap between me and the heroine. But if the heroine has no problem, and even her father has no issue, why do you have a problem, brother? When she gets married and has a daughter, I will work with her daughter too. Her mother’s permission will be sorted)."

At this moment, Rashmika was seen laughing at Salman’s remark.

Sikandar trailer released

The trailer saw Salman in a larger-than-life avatar. The action-packed film revolves around Salman's character on a mission to eradicate a crime racket in Mumbai. Rashmika plays Salman's love interest in it.

Salman’s Sikandar will be released in theatres on Eid 2025. It is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is best known for directing Tamil and Hindi films such as Ghajini, Thuppakki, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Sarkar. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.