Salman Khan brings father Salim Khan at Sikandar trailer launch, assists him at the venue. Watch

Actor Salman Khan brought his 89-year-old father Salim Khan to the trailer launch of his upcoming release, Sikandar. The actor was spotted arriving at the venue, where he helped Salim get up the stairs. The trailer of Sikandar was released in Mumbai on Sunday evening. (Also read: Sikandar trailer: Salman Khan is out on a samajh sudharo mission, beating goons and breaking bones along the way. Watch) Salman Khan with Salim Khan at the trailer launch in Mumbai.

Salman helps Salim

Salman was seen assisting his father on the way to the venue. Salman walked just beside his father Salim, and helped him walk the stairs by holding his hand and gesturing to hold the side support as well. They were surrounded by the paparazzi at the venue. Salman looked dapper in a blue blazer paired with a deep blue shirt and a pair of trousers.

About Sikandar trailer launch

At the Sikandar trailer launch, Salman joined actor Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, director AR Murugadoss on stage. The actor interacted with the press, and even sang ‘Lag ja gale’ upon the request of everyone. A part of the song is picturised on Salman and Rashmika in the film, which was also seen in the trailer.

The trailer saw Salman in a larger-than-life avatar. The action-packed film revolves around Salman's character in a mission to eradicate a crime racket in Mumbai. Rashmika plays Salman's love interest in it. The film is set to release in theatres on March 30.

Meanwhile, Salim Khan is one of the most revered screenwriters in Indian Cinema, and along with Javed Akhtar, formed the iconic duo Salim-Javed. A docuseries on their journey in silver screen was released last year on Prime Video, titled Angry Young Men. The three-part documentary series is jointly produced by Salman Khan's Salman Khan Films; Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment; and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films.