Sikandar trailer: Salman Khan is out on a samajh sudharo mission, beating goons and breaking bones along the way. Watch

Sikandar trailer: The makers of Sikandar have finally unveiled the trailer of Sikandar, just a week before its release on March 30. Salman Khan gets into angry mode in the AR Murugadoss directorial, beating up goons and making sure that justice prevails. (Also read: Salman Khan asked Sikandar director AR Murugadoss, ‘Do you know how I work’ in the middle of his narration) Salman Khan in a still from the trailer of Sikandar.

Sikandar trailer

The three minute-long trailer introduces Salman in his signature larger-than-life avatar. He is introduced as ‘Rajkot ka Raja’, with Rashmika's character says that every other day there is some complaint of him beating up goons. Assigned on a special case, he arrived in Mumbai with some other men to tackle a serious crime racket and handle the injustice prevalent in the area. The action unfolds in diverse settings, from the rugged outdoors to the confines of a plane.

Check out the trailer of Sikandar here:

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, several fans enthusiastically added to the comments. “Cannot wait for first day first show,” said one. “Salman Khan is here to gift his fans on Eid with Sikandar!” said a fan. Another commented, “Salman fans have been waiting for this! This will be a hit!”

Salman’s Sikandar will be released in theatres on Eid 2025. It is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is best known for directing Tamil and Hindi films such as Ghajini, Thuppakki, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Sarkar.

The director had shared the experience of working with such a big star. In an interview with PTI, he shared, “When you are working with superstars, you cannot be 100 per cent true to the script. We’ve to compromise for the audience, for the fan base, for the opening. We cannot go with being 100 per cent genuine as a director. We’ve to satisfy the fans and think about them. It is difficult to be in that zone.”