L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 8: Mohanlal, Prithviraj-starrer is highest-grossing Malayalam film ever

L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 8: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's combination has worked wonders at the box office yet again. Six years after they broke new ground at the box office with Lucifer, the duo has done it again with its sequel - L2: Empuraan. The film has now grossed over ₹250 crore to emerge as the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever. L2 Empuraan worldwide box office: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's film has crossed ₹ 250 crore at the box office.

L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection

L2: Empuraan has earned ₹88.25 crore net domestically in its eight-day, extended opening weekend. But it's overseas, where the film has done wonders. The film has grossed over $12 million outside India ( ₹103 crore), taking its worldwide total to ₹236 crore, according to Sacnilk. The makers, however, claim that the worldwide numbers after eight days is ₹250 crore. This makes Empuraan the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever, beating last year's smash hit, Manjummel Boys.

Given that Empuraan is still earning ₹10-12 crore gross globally each day, it is not a stretch to think it can cross the ₹300 crore mark, becoming the first Malayalam film ever to do so. However, any milestone beyond that may be a bit outside the film's reach.

Controversy fails to dent Empuraan's box office run

What is truly impressive in Empuraan's run is that it has had to court a major political controversy in its home state of Kerala right from the day of the release. Parts of the film that depicted the 2002 Gujarat Riots were criticised by right-wing factions. The makers apologised and offered to make 24 cuts and a revised version was released a few days later. The film's star, Mohanlal, also offered an apology to those who were offended. The film and its director -Prithviraj Sukumaran - received a lot of support from the Congress and the Left though.

L2: Empuraan follows the events of Lucifer and sees Ab'raam (Mohanlal) help his half-sister Priyadarshini (Manju Warrier) save Kerala from communal politics even as their brother Jathin (Tovino Thomas) aligns with radicalist politician Bajrangi (Abhimanyu Singh).