L2 Empuraan box office collection day 10: Mohanlal film brings in 94 crore; continues to hold steady

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Apr 05, 2025 10:09 PM IST

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 10: Prihviraj Sukumaran's Mohanlal-starrer is the highest-grossing Malayalam film now.

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 10: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s third directorial, the Mohanlal-starrer L2 Empuraan, has done better on Saturday than on Friday. According to Sacnilk, the film collected 94.12 crore net in its ten-day run. (Also Read: L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 9: Mohanlal-Prithviraj film beats Yash's KGF Chapter 1 lifetime haul)

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 10: Mohanlal in a still from the Prithviraj Sukumaran film.
L2 Empuraan box office collection day 10: Mohanlal in a still from the Prithviraj Sukumaran film.

L2 Empuraan box office collection

The trade website reported that L2 Empuraan made an estimated 2.97 crore net on its second Saturday, taking the total collection to 94.12 crore net. The Malayalam film opened to 21 crore collection, earning 11.1 crore and 13.25 crore on its first Saturday and Sunday. It made 84.35 crore net in India in its first week, making 3.9 crore on its second Thursday and 2.9 crore on its second Friday. As of day 6 on Tuesday, L2 Empuraan’s collections have seen a slow dip, but they seem to hold steady now, and there are even chances of better numbers coming Sunday.

Controversy over scenes in L2 Empuraan

L2 Empuraan has scenes featuring the 2002 Gujarat riots, and much debate has been surrounding it since its release. The filmmakers have since voluntarily tweaked or removed scenes and names that were criticised. Actor-politician Suresh Gopi even stated in parliament that these changes were made with ‘no pressure’ from the ruling party. According to PTI, the Enforcement Directorate recently conducted raids on the film’s producer, Gokulam Gopalan, and found foreign exchange violations. The Income Tax Department sent a notice to Prithviraj in connection to an old 2022 case.

About L2 Empuraan

L2 Empuraan tells the story of a mysterious figure called Stephen Nedumpally, aka Khureshi Ab’raam, who runs a syndicate on the down low to eradicate drug cartels. Prithviraj, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Abhimanyu Singh also play lead roles in the film. There will be a third part in the trilogy titled L3 The Beginning, which takes the story forward and introduces a new villain played by Rick Yune.

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / L2 Empuraan box office collection day 10: Mohanlal film brings in 94 crore; continues to hold steady
Follow Us On