L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 9: Mohanlal-Prithviraj film beats Yash's KGF Chapter 1 lifetime haul

L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 9: Director Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Mohanlal-starrer L2 Empuraan released in theatres on March 27. According to Sacnilk, the film made ₹241.65 crore worldwide in 9 days, beating Manjummel Boys to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film recently. (Also Read: L2 Empuraan box office collection day 9: Mohanlal film continues performing well, earns over ₹91 crore) L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 9: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in a still from the sequel to Lucifer.

L2 Empuraan worldwide box office

In its 9-day run, L2 Empuraan minted ₹91.15 crore net and ₹106.65 crore gross in India. It collected ₹135 crore overseas, taking its total worldwide collection to ₹241.65 crore. These numbers mean it beat Yash's 2018 Kannada film KGF Chapter 1's lifetime haul of ₹238 crore.

For context, Manjummel Boys had collected ₹240 crore in its lifetime haul and was previously the highest-grossing Malayalam film. L2 Empuraan has also become the first Malayalam film to bring in ₹100 crore worldwide share.

Why are these numbers impressive?

The Malayalam film industry might be known for its content-driven films, but it has struggled when it comes to the big leagues. It’s only recently, with the 2023 film 2018, which made ₹180 crore worldwide and Manjummel Boys, with its ₹240 crore, that the film industry has begun to mint big money.

So, L2 Empuraan collecting ₹241.65 crore in 9 days is not just impressive; it also means there’s scope for it to create new records. But there’s still a long way to go because Kannada and Telugu have over ₹1000 crore grossers with KGF Chapter 2, Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2, RRR and Kalki 2898 AD, while the Tamil film industry’s highest-grossing film, 2.0, stands at ₹723.30 crore.

About L2 Empuraan

L2 Empuraan tells the story of Stephen Nedumpally, aka Khureshi Ab’raam, who’s forced to take a break from his syndicate when his brother Jathin Ramdas collides with an extremist called Baldev. How Stephen and his sister Priyadarshini save Kerala with the help of Zayed Masood forms the story. Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh and Prithviraj headline it.