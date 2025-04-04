L2 Empuraan box office collection day 9: Mohanlal film continues good run at 90 crore after breaking records

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 9: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Mohanlal-starrer L2 Empuraan has persevered despite a week full of controversy and came out on the other side as the highest-grossing Malayalam film. According to Sacnilk, it made ₹90.78 crore net in India so far. (Also Read: L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 8: Mohanlal, Prithviraj-starrer is highest-grossing Malayalam film ever) L2 Empuraan box office collection day 9: Mohanlal plays the lead role in Prithviraj Sukumaran's film.(PTI)

L2 Empuraan box office collection

The trade website reports that the film made an estimated ₹2.53 crore net in India on its 2nd Friday, taking the total to ₹90.78 crore net. The film had a stellar ₹21 crore opening after its release on March 27, and it collected ₹88.25 crore net in its first week. As of Tuesday, the daily collections have fallen to single digits, but the film has stayed consistent in its collections despite the dip. With the weekend approaching, it remains to be seen if collections will perk up and aid the film better.

Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran film breaks records

L2 Empuraan, the sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer, has broken records since its release. It beat the opening weekend collections of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava due to having the advantage of a Thursday vs Friday release. The film has become the first Malayalam film to hit ₹100 crore worldwide share. It has also crossed the ₹250 crore mark worldwide, beating Manjummel Boys to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film. The film is also on the list of highest-grossing Indian films of 2025.

The controversy surrounding it

L2 Empuraan explores the backstory of Prithviraj’s character, Zayed Masood, linking it to a fictional recreation of the 2002 Gujarat riots. The film faced backlash after release, leading to the makers voluntarily opting for 24 cuts. Suresh Gopi responded to criticism that the ruling party ‘pressured’ the team to make the cuts and denied the same in a parliamentary session on Thursday. Tovino Thomas and Manju Warrier also play lead roles.