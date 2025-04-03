L2 Empuraan controversy reaches Parliament; Suresh Gopi says team was ‘never pressured’ to make 24 cuts

The controversy surrounding Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal’s film L2 Empuraan has reached the Parliament. BJP MP-actor Suresh Gopi addressed the 24 cuts made to the film, claiming that no one from the team was ‘pressured’ into making the changes in the film. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 7: Mohanlal film close to becoming highest-grosser in Malayalam) Suresh Gopi addressed claims that the ruling party was responsible to the cuts made to L2 Empuraan.(Sansad TV-ANI)

Suresh Gopi addresses L2 Empuraan controversy

MP John Brittas claimed in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that ‘political pressure’ was exerted on the film for its depiction of the 2002 Gujarat riots. Suresh responded to his claims and said, “A matter of fact…which is the only truth, which I have to let Indian nationals know. There was no censor pressure on the producers of Empuraan.”

Suresh also claimed that his name was removed from the thank you card of the film during the cuts because he asked for it, “I was the first person to call the producers and ask them to delete my name from the thank you card at the beginning of the film. This is the truth. I am ready to take any punishment if this is found false. It was the decision of the producers, and the lead actor of the film, with the permission of the director of the film to remove 17 portions from the film.”

This is not the first time the actor-politician has spoken about the film. He spoke to the press and said, according to ANI, “Okay, so what is the controversy? Who has raised the controversy? It's all business. Screwing up the psyche of the people and making money. That's all.”

The controversy surrounding L2 Empuraan

L2 Empuraan had scenes fictionally depicting the 2002 Gujarat riots, with Prithviraj’s character Zayed Masood affected by them. The scenes met with backlash, and the filmmakers have since approached CBFC to make voluntary cuts to the film. Numerous changes have been made, including changing Abhimanyu Singh’s character’s name and depiction of violence against women, referencing a religious structure, and more.