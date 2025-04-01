Suresh Gopi dismisses L2 Empuraan controversy over Gujarat riot scene as ‘all business’: ‘Screwing psyche of people’

Union Minister-actor Suresh Gopi dismissed the controversy surrounding the recently released L2 Empuraan featuring superstar Mohanlal as mere drama and an attempt to rake in business for the film. (Also Read: L2 Empuraan row: Kerala film industry body criticises personal attacks on Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran) Prithviraj Sukumaran's Mohanlal-starrer L2 Empuraan ran into controversy over scenes depicting the Gujarat riots.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film, a sequel to Lucifer that hit theatres on March 27, has ignited debates over its political and social themes, prompting both criticism and praise from various sectors.

Suresh Gopi, Saji Cherian on L2 Empuraan controversy

"Okay, so what is the controversy? Who has raised the controversy? It's all business. Screwing up the psyche of the people and making money. That's all," actor and BJP minister Gopi said.

Meanwhile, Kerala's Culture and Youth Affairs Minister Saji Cherian spoke out in defence of the film on Monday. Cherian emphasized that an artistic creation should be evaluated based on its merit as a form of art.

"An art form should be seen as an art form," Cherian said, urging the public to focus on the film's core message of unity. "Many social issues will be raised when a film is made. The film expresses the idea that we are all one. That is what should be embraced," he added.

The Minister also commended director Prithviraj Sukumaran for his courage in tackling a different kind of film. "This is a film that the people of our country should watch. It is on par with world cinema," he said. However, Cherian did express some concern regarding the film's portrayal of extreme violence, acknowledging that it might be difficult for some viewers.

In the wake of the controversy, LDF (Left Democratic Front) leaders have vehemently criticized Sangh Parivar outfits for their vocal opposition to the film, which they argue is an attempt to suppress creative freedom.

Mohanlal's apology

Actor Mohanlal, whose role in L2: Empuraan has garnered significant attention, also addressed the controversy publicly. In a Facebook post on Sunday, Mohanlal expressed regret over certain political and social elements in the film that had caused distress among his fans.

"I have come to know that some political and social themes that were included in the unveiling of Empuraan... have caused considerable distress among many of my loved ones," Mohanlal shared. The actor assured fans that the film's team had decided to remove the contentious elements.

"As an artist, it is my duty to ensure that none of my films promote hatred towards any political movement, ideology, or religious group," he clarified.

Mohanlal also reaffirmed his gratitude towards his audience, saying, "For the past four decades, it is you, the audience, who have been a part of my cinematic journey. Your love and trust are my strength."